Piotr Nowak/PAP

Kyiv stands strong a year after the Russian invasion started, US President Joe Biden said in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The US president came to Warsaw on Tuesday, a day after his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

“One year ago the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv, well I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report: Kyiv stands strong!,” Biden said in his keynote address in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

More to come…