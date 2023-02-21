Kyiv stands strong, proud and free: Biden in Warsaw

Kyiv stands strong, proud and free, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his speech on Tuesday evening in Warsaw, three days before Friday which marks a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.



He said that one year ago the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv, but the city, and the country as a whole, still stands strong fighting the aggressor.

The president stressed that the attack was not only aimed at Ukraine, but also constituted a “test” for Europe, America, NATO, and the West.

Join me as I deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/5oU0E5T3aS

— President Biden (@POTUS) February 21, 2023

“Yesterday, I had the honor to stand with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv to declare that we will keep standing up for common values,” he stressed. “No matter what,” Biden added.

“When Putin ordered his tanks to roll in Ukraine he thought we would roll over… he was wrong – Ukrainian people are too brave, the west is too unified, too strong,” he emphasized.

