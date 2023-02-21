Hundreds of Poles await Biden speech

Politicians, diplomats, reporters and hundreds of Poles are awaiting the arrival of Biden, who is scheduled to address the crowd at 5:30 pm local time.

Kalbar/PAP

A growing crowd of people has gathered in the Royal Castle gardens in Warsaw in expectation of US President Joe Biden’s keynote speech.

“I think it will be a breakthrough speech, not only for Europe, but for the whole world,” says Mariusz, a Warsaw resident, adding that “there mustn’t be imperialist states in the world.

“And I hope I will hear that from President Biden,” he says.

Sanjar, a South Korean citizen, is also waiting for the speech with his friend.

“Perhaps President Biden will reveal the US plans for the future, not only concerning the United States, but also plans for the rest of the world,” he told PAP.

Sanjar said he was concerned about the international situation and wanted to hear about what he can expect in the near future.