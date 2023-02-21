Poland’s EU presidency should call for stronger EU-US ties, says Duda

"More America in Europe, stronger ties of the EU with the US, more cooperation between the EU and the US on economic and security issues, and on all matters which are extremely significant for us," Duda said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that Poland’s EU presidency should put emphasis on the need to tighten transatlantic ties.

“Poland wants its EU presidency to focus on the strengthening of transatlantic links,” Duda said after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Warsaw on Tuesday.

“In 2025, Poland will be holding the EU rotating presidency. We want, and we will adopt a resolution to this effect still this year, in May,” Duda said.

The Polish president stated that the US showed that “this is of key importance for both the security and future development of our continent.”

“As we, here in Poland, who experienced so many hardships over the recent centuries of our history, we have absolutely no doubts as far as this is concerned,” Duda concluded.