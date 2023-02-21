Biden tells Polish President challenges will be overcome together

Biden emphasised during the meeting at the Presidential Palace that the ties between Poles and Americans are "very strong and deep."

Marcin Obara/PAP

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw stressed that Polish-American relations are of critical importance.

The American president said that “there are a lot of challenges we have to face but I am confident we can do it together.”

Biden emphasised during the meeting at the Presidential Palace that the ties between Poles and Americans are “very strong and deep.”

He told President Duda that Americans of Polish descent showed great pride in the role Poland is now playing in the world, a role he described as “truly extraordinary”