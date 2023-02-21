Biden thanks Poland for helping Ukraine

Biden thanked Duda for the way Poland has been helping the Ukrainian nation, calling it an extraordinary effort.

Joe Biden, the US president, has thanked Poland and Polish people for helping Ukraine after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Biden came to Poland on Tuesday, a day after his surprise visit to Kyiv.

Biden thanked Duda for the way Poland has been helping the Ukrainian nation, calling it an extraordinary effort.

The US president said that the “ironclad” commitment of his country and its partners to support Ukraine will continue.

Biden also said the US forces will remain in Poland and announced that the two countries were creating a new strategic partnership, including the US involvement in increasing Poland’s energy security through the construction of nuclear plants