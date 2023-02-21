Biden says US needs Poland as much as Poland needs US

The US president said that Europe badly needed security and added that this was the fundamental issue of fundamental importance.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Joe Biden, the US president, currently on a two-day trip to Warsaw, has said that the United States needs Poland just as Poland needs the United States. He made the statement after a meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The US president thanked for the invitation to Poland at this very special moment.

Having recalled his visit to this country a year ago, Biden said that it had also envisaged a trip to a base where Polish and US soldiers had been serving arm in arm, and showing strength to deter any aggression against Nato.

Biden stated that he had made it very clear that the United States needed Poland just as Poland needed the United States. He added that the role of both countries in the world was going beyond Europe.

He added that the support offered by the US as well as its allies and partners to Ukraine “remains unwavering.”