Duda thanks Biden for Kyiv visit

Biden made the surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday before travelling on to Poland.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has thanked Joe Biden for visiting Kyiv.

Duda made the comment as he sat down with Biden after the US president arrived in Poland for an eagerly anticipated two-day visit.

“I want to extend my thanks for yesterday’s visit in Kyiv,” said Duda. “This was an incredible strategic and political gesture, an immensely important political signal, first of all, of course, for Ukraine,” Duda said.

He added that the Kyiv visit “shows the free world has not forgotten Ukraine.”

Duda stressed importance of Biden’s visit to Poland.

“Your visit is an important sign of security, a signal of US responsibility for the security of the world and Europe. America can keep the world order,” Duda told Biden during their meeting.

Duda said Poland is “safe and secure” thanks to the presence of US forces, and added that Biden’s visit confirmed the righteousness of Poland’s efforts to help Ukraine.

Duda also told Biden that Poland wanted to see more US-European cooperation in security and economy.