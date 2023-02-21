Biden’s visit a historic day for Poland Polish PM says

Joe Biden started a two-day Polish trip on Tuesday. After 1 pm he was welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda and the two had talks in a "close circle" at the Presidential Palace.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has described the US president’s visit to Warsaw as “a historic day for Poland.”

Joe Biden started a two-day Polish trip on Tuesday. After 1 pm he was welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda and the two had talks in a “close circle” at the Presidential Palace.

Morawiecki took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to comment on Biden’s visit.

“This is a historic day for Poland, Ukraine, Europe and the world,” he wrote on Facebook and attached a photo from the official welcome ceremony in Warsaw, in which Duda shakes hands with Biden.