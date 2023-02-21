U.S. needs Poland as much as Poland needs U.S., Biden tells Duda

Support from the United States for Ukraine remains strong, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday during talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. He also emphasized how the United States needs Poland just as much as Poland needs the United States.



“As I told President Zelenskyy when we spoke in Kyiv yesterday, I can probably say that our support for Ukraine remains unwavering,” Biden said.

He thanked Poland and its inhabitants for helping Ukraine, describing the country’s commitment as “remarkable.”

The President also spoke highly of the cooperation between his country and Poland, saying that both of them mutually need each other.

A ‘sign of security’

“Your visit is an important sign of security, a signal of U.S. responsibility for the security of the world and Europe. America can keep the world order,” Polish President Andrzej Duda told Biden.

He praised his U.S. counterpart’s courage and his decision to visit Ukraine, appreciating it must not have been an easy decision to make.

“We are extremely happy to host you in Poland,” he added. “This is an extremely important sign of security for us as well.”

“This is a very strong signal of the responsibility that the United States constantly has for the security of Europe and the world,” Duda stressed.

U.S. President’s speech

Joe Biden will deliver a speech at 17:30 pm CET in the Kubicki Arcades in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said recently that Biden is expected to send the message from Warsaw of how the United States will stand by the Ukrainians for as long as is necessary.

“We will not leave them alone. We will not stop, we will not back down. We will support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary. We will protect those who support Ukrainians, such as Poland, and every inch of land,” the ambassador stressed. He also added that the American leader is to also thank the Poles for their stance against the Russian aggression and for helping Ukrainians.

B9 summit

On Wednesday, the last day of Biden’s visit to Poland, the summit of the Bucharest Nine will take place. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the meeting.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss the further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank, the Alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius, as well as more support for Ukraine. The B9 president’s plenary session is scheduled to begin at 14:40 pm.

The Bucharest Nine is a format bringing together the countries of NATO’s eastern flank: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.