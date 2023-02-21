Italian PM arrives in Kyiv day after unannounced Biden visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, hours after pledging continued military support for Ukraine. She is the first Western leader to travel to Ukraine after U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unexpected visit.

The Italian Prime Minister arrived by train from Poland after a several-hour visit to Warsaw, during which she met with President Andrzej Duda and her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

Visit to Ukraine

Meloni said she was “honored” to make the visit as she stepped off a train coming from Poland.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni arrives to Kyiv by train.

She is there to announce a new Italian military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense systems.

“I am here to understand the needs of people fighting for their freedom. It’s always different seeing things with your own eyes and I think it helps Italians understand,” the Italian PM told Italian public RAI television.

She went on to visit the war-battered towns of Bucha and Irpin, in the north-western outskirts of Kyiv, where she spoke to the media and commented on Putin’s recent parliament address calling it propaganda.

“A part of my heart hoped for some different words, for a step ahead. It was propaganda,” Meloni said during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

In Bucha, the place of hundreds of Russian war crimes, the Italian Prime Minister met with representatives of local authorities. She paid tribute to the victims.

Keeping up the support

Meloni, who took office in October, had repeatedly said she wanted to go to Kyiv ahead of the February 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The press also notes that during the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Giorgia Meloni will also assure him of her government’s consistency in its support for Ukraine after differences of opinion arose within the center-right coalition on this issue.

Italian media emphasize that after the U.S. president’s visit to Kyiv, now Prime Minister Meloni will reaffirm Europe’s and Italy’s commitment to Ukraine. This will be a continuation of the support provided by the previous cabinet of Mario Draghi.

Her right-wing government has kept up support for Ukraine, even if junior partners in the coalition, particularly former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, have expressed misgivings.