Italian and Polish ruling parties share same values says PM

The Brothers of Italy, the party of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, shares the same “European and Christian values” as Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Tuesday.

Morawiecki made the comment on social media a day after Meloni visited Poland.

A national-conservative right-wing party, the Brothers of Italy came into office after Italy’s 2022 general election, and have been seen as a natural political ally for Law and Justice.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her party Brothers of Italy support the same European and Christian values as Law and Justice,” said Morawiecki, adding that both parties were convinced Ukraine would defeat the invading Russian forces.

In a videoclip from Meloni’s visit posted by Morawiecki, Meloni can be heard saying that Italians and Poles are bound by “deep ties,” as over history they repeatedly fought for one another’s freedom.

She said that they are the only nations in the world that mention one another in their national anthems.

“Italians laid their lives down for the freedom of Poland, and Poles sacrificed their lives for the unity of Italy. We will always be two fraternal nations, who jointly fight for Europe, and who value and defend their identity,” Meloni said.

In Warsaw Meloni also spoke with Andrzej Duda, the Polish president.