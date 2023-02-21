Pizzeria that named pizza in honour of US president after he popped in for a slice says it’s ‘ready to serve again’

The Gusto restaurant in the town of Głogów Małopolski said it is preparing ‘extra portions’ of the ‘Spicy Joe’ pizza after inviting the American leader to return.

Gusto Pizzeria/YouTube

A pizzeria that renamed its hottest dish ‘Spicy Joe’ after US president Joe Biden popped in last year for a bite says it is ‘ready to serve again’.

As Biden arrives in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Gusto restaurant in the town of Głogów Małopolski said it is preparing ‘extra portions’ after inviting the American leader to return.

Dubbed the White House by locals, the owners were flabbergasted when Biden turned up last year with US troops stationed in the nearby town of Rzeszów.

Biden had reportedly said: ‘What goods do you have? I’d love to eat with you,’ before tucking in to what was identified on the menu as the restaurant’s No. 22, which includes cheese, olives, mushrooms, pepperoni and jalapenos.

The No. 22 pizza, which was the restaurant's hottest pizza now appears on the restaurant's menu as 'Spicy Joe'.

The pizza, which was the restaurant’s hottest pizza now appears on the restaurant’s menu as ‘Spicy Joe’.

The owner said: “Mr. President, we’ll deliver pizza wherever you want it.

“And most of all, we invite you to our place.”