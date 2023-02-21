Joe Biden meets with President Duda in Warsaw

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at presidential palace in Warsaw on Tuesday afternoon to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Biden will also attend bilateral delegation talks, give an address at the Royal Castle, and take part in the Bucharest Nine summit.

Joe Biden arrived in Poland already on Sunday, however, the U.S. president first made an unannounced detour to Kyiv, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We will stand with you as long as it takes, Biden tells Zelenskyy

According to the Head of the International Policy Bureau Marcin Przydacz, the talks between the two heads of states will focus on how to continue to effectively deter Russia and support Ukraine. The presidents will also discuss U.S. investment and Polish-American economic cooperation.

U.S. President’s speech

Joe Biden will deliver a speech at 17:30 pm in the Kubicki Arcades in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said recently that Biden is expected to send a message from Warsaw that the United States will stand by the Ukrainians for as long as it is necessary.

“We will not leave them alone. We will not stop, we will not back down. We will support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary. We will protect those who support Ukrainians, such as Poland, and every inch of land,” the ambassador stressed. He also added that the American leader will also want to thank Poles for their stance against Russian aggression and for helping Ukrainians.

B9 summit

On Wednesday, the last day of Biden’s visit to Poland, the summit of the Bucharest Nine will take place. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the meeting.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank, the Alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius, as well as further support for Ukraine. The B9 president’s plenary session is scheduled to begin at 14:40 pm.

The Bucharest Nine is a format bringing together the countries of NATO’s eastern flank: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.