Poles want ‘clear and strong’ message of support from Biden

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland wants to hear “a clear and strong message” from Joe Biden that his country will support both Poland and Ukraine against Russian aggression, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

The US president is in Warsaw for a two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, he paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth USD 500 million.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden is due to deliver an address to the Polish nation in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Asked about Poland’s expectations related to Biden’s visit, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a deputy foreign minister, told Polish radio on Tuesday morning: “We want to hear that America is increasing its involvement in Europe, in particular in Poland.

“We want to hear a clear and strong message that the US is with Poland and Ukraine and will do everything to support us in the difficult time of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

According to Mularczyk, Biden’s visit to Kyiv proves that “America will not hesitate to support Ukraine.”

“The US has learned lessons from the war and earlier times. They will support Ukraine in the fight for freedom, democracy, human rights,” he said. “They will not allow Russia to break the world order with impunity. This is a signal for all of Europe. President Biden did not choose London, Berlin or Paris, but Kyiv and Warsaw. The centre of Europe is moving east.”