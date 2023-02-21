Rock Rachon 20.02

In this episode of Rock Rachon we had the opportunity to talk with Glen Grant – a defense and reform expert who’s worked with the Defence Ministries of Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Moldova, and Poland. Glen tells us how the Western equipment – tanks, artillery, munitions – transferred to Ukraine has changed and will continue changing the situation of the Ukrainian Army on the battlefield. Joe Lindsley from Kharkiv tells us how U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise visit lifted the spirits of the Ukrainian people who are braving constant air-raid alerts.