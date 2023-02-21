LIVE: Day 363 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise

visit to Kyiv, where he stood together with Ukraine President

Volodomyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking more weaponry as he gears up

for a spring offensive against the Russians. On Tuesday, Biden will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss

collective efforts to support Ukraine and thank Poland for

helping the United States and other countries facilitate

deliveries of military and humanitarian assistance.

07:05 CET



⚡️Reuters: Belarus plans to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Feb. 20 that he had ordered the formation of a new volunteer territorial defense in the country so that everyone knows how to "handle weapons."

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 21, 2023