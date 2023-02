In this edition of World News the main stories are President Joe Biden’s unexpected impromptu visit to Kyiv earlier today, ahead of his planned visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken warning China against supplying arms to Russia, and Poland opening its new Copernican Academy and creating major opportunities for researchers all over the world. To talk about Joe Biden’s visit to Poland TVP World interviewed U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski.