US President Joe Biden has arrived in Poland

US President Joe Biden arrived in Poland on Monday evening. Earlier, the American leader paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, from where he traveled to Poland by train.



A column of cars awaits the US President at the railway station in Przemyśl. Later this evening, the US President is due to arrive in Warsaw aboard Air Force One.

Biden’s crossing of the Polish border was announced to the Polish Press Agency (PAP) by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Piotr Wawrzyk.

Biden’s official visit to Poland begins on Tuesday.

More to come…