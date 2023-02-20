Poland may count on Italy’s support in helping Ukraine, says Meloni

"We have been and will be at Ukraine's side, and Poland can also count on our support," Meloni said.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has declared that Poland can count on Italy’s support in its efforts to help Ukraine fighting back against Russian aggression.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Warsaw with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss bilateral and EU cooperation, assistance to Ukraine and security issues.

Talking to reporters after the meeting she said that Italy from the very beginning of the invasion had provided Ukraine with financial, military and humanitarian aid and pledged to continue this support.

“We have been and will be at Ukraine’s side, and Poland can also count on our support,” Meloni said.

She also thanked Poland “for the exceptional work the country is doing for Ukraine.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a joint press conference with Meloni that Italy and Poland see the war in Ukraine in the same way.

“To return to normality, to control energy crises, the economic crisis, to suppress inflation, we know perfectly well that Russia must be defeated, that Ukraine must defeat Russia with the support of countries in a relatively free world,” he said.

“Italy and Poland have absolutely identical opinion on these issues. Together, we feel a similar responsibility,” he added.

Morawiecki also said that both countries pledged further arms deliveries to Ukraine “so that peace can be established as soon as possible.”