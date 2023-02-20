Italian PM discusses Ukraine with Polish counterpart during visit to Warsaw

In order to return to normality and get the crises under control, it is necessary, with the support of the countries of the free world, to defeat Russia, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a joint press conference after his meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The Italian PM is currently visiting Warsaw to discuss the situation in Ukraine, with her Polish counterpart and President Andrzej Duda. After the visit, she will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the press conference, the Polish Prime Minister assured that the attitude of both countries towards the war in Ukraine and the need for defeating Russia is unanimous.

The Polish Prime Minister stressed that both countries are pledging further arms supplies to Ukraine “so that peace can come as soon as possible”.

Morawiecki further noted that he and the head of the Italian government both feel “a similar responsibility for Europe, for its development in the future.”

“A shared responsibility for Europe is a shared responsibility for a Europe of homelands. We share these values together – together with the Italian government – democratic values, and Christian values. It is a similar vision of Europe, a Europe of strong states, a Europe of homelands, and not some utopian federalist or de facto centralist visions, centralizing power in Europe somewhere in Brussels,” the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

PM @MorawieckiM: We want a strong Europe. The EU will be a global player when it reflects the combined strengths and interests of all Member States equally. Our meeting is a clear signal of the unity of 🇵🇱 & 🇮🇹 regarding the EU's internal problems.

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 20, 2023

Giorgia Meloni

In turn, the Italian Prime Minister pointed to her country’s support towards Ukraine. She assured that Ukraine could continue to count on Italy’s support. “We have been and will continue to be at Ukraine’s side, and Poland can also count on our support,” Meloni declared. She also thanked Poland “for the exceptional work it is doing for Ukraine”.

The Italian Prime Minister further said that her presence in Warsaw “shows how strong the relationship between our two nations is” pointing to the EUR 29 billion in trade exchanges as an example. She mentioned how 60 Italian companies are operating in Poland, employing some 100,000 people.

She also said that “the European Union needs concrete measures to support companies so that there is no situation where some receive support and others do not”.

Referring to the issue of migration, the Italian Prime Minister stipulated that “there is no point in talking about internal migration in the EU if we do not secure the external borders of the EU”. She pointed out that these issues are “completely different” and cannot be mixed together.

She emphasized that it is necessary to take into account the identities of the different nations that make up the EU, she added.

After her meeting with PM Morawiecki Giorgia Meloni headed to the Presidential Palace to meet with President Andrzej Duda.

It is Giorgia Meloni’s first visit to Poland since she became head of the center-right government in October last year after winning the elections.