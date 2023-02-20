EU Council imposes restrictive measures on additional Iranian individuals and entities

The Council of the European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.

“Among the persons listed are the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance and Minister of Education, the deputy commander and spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the co-founders of EU-listed Ravin Academy, members of the Iranian parliament supporting the violent crackdown, members of the police, judiciary in various parts of the country, and prison wardens and directors,” the European Council wrote in a press release.

#Iran | 🇪🇺 ministers impose #sanctions on:

🚫 32 people & 2 entities

Besides targeting individuals the new measures also apply to Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) Cooperation Foundation and the Police Science and Social Studies Institute.

The sanctions now apply to a total of 196 individuals and 33 entities. “They consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban to the EU and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed. A ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications is also in place,” the EU Council pointed out.

In addition to the new list of individuals and entities the Council of the European Union urged Iranian authorities “to stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protests, cease their resort to arbitrary detentions as a means of silencing critical voices and release all those unjustly detained.”

Iran was swept by protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who was being held in custody by the country’s morality police, in September 2022.