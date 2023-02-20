Protests in Brussels erupt demanding further sanctions on Iran

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of Brussels on Monday to call on the European Union to add Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organizations.

Carrying flags for the opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the protestors chanted slogans similar to those being sung at demonstrations in Iran itself.

The indefatigable @SafaiDarya, Belgian MP and dear friend, at the huge protest against the regime in Iran at the EU Council in Brussels.

Other speakers included @esmaeilion, @AlinejadMasih and Swedish MP @AlirezaAkhondi.#WomenLifeFreedom#IRGCterorrists#IranProtests2023 pic.twitter.com/8j7U359yDg

— Daniel Schwammenthal (@DSchwammenthal) February 20, 2023

The protest came a month after the European Parliament called for the EU to list the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, blaming it for the repression of domestic protestors and the supply of drones to Russia’s military for use in Ukraine.

Brussels police said 5,000 people had turned up at the demonstration, which was organized by a small group of Swedish and German politicians on social media and ended in front of the European Council building.

The march was organized to coincide with a meeting of EU foreign ministers during which new sanctions against Iran were to be discussed.

#Iran | 🇪🇺 ministers impose #sanctions on:

🚫 32 people & 2 entities

For the unacceptable repression of protesters #HumanRightsViolations

More ⬇️#StandWithUkraine

— EU Council (@EUCouncil) February 20, 2023

Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police in enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code for women.

Rights groups say that over 500 have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors. Added to that, at least four people have been hanged according to the Iranian judiciary.

Protests have slowed considerably since the executions began taking place.