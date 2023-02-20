“I am Madeleine McCann”, says 21-year-old Polish woman

The 21-year-old, who also goes by the names Julia Wendell and Julia Wandelt says that while she is being ignored by Polish and British police, she has proof that she is the missing Briton.

A woman ‘from Wrocław’ says she thinks she is a British girl who went missing in Portugal in 2007.

Posting a message on social media saying “I am Madeleine McCann”, the woman calling herself Julia Faustyna says was sexually abused by a German paedophile who was once a suspect in the McCann case and has pointed to a range of inaccuracies and mysteries about her early years.

The 21-year-old says that the people who raised her are not her biological parents, and points to moles and a rare anatomical eye condition to prove that she is Madeleine.iammadeleinemcann/Instagram

On May 3, 2007, three-year-old Madeleine from Leicestershire, England, was on vacation with her family in Praia de Luz.

Putting her to bed with her younger brothers, her parents Kate and Gerry McCann went for dinner at a tapas restaurant less than 100 metres away.

Popping back regularly to check on her children, on one visit Mrs McCann noticed Madeleine’s bed was empty.

Posting a photo of herself as a child alongside a photo of Madeleine, Faustyna said: “I have a defect in my eye, in the same eye, the kind of defect Madeleine had. Except that in my case it’s faded more and more every year.”iammadeleinemcann/Instagram

She immediately called the police and the employees at the resort who then began a frantic hunt.

But Madeleine, who would now be 19, has not been seen since.

Now, Faustyna has posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram account @iammadeleinemcann purporting to prove that she is the British child.

Madeleine went missing in 2007 while on a family holiday in Portugal.Luis Forra/PAP/EPA

She added she has post-traumatic amnesia as a result of being sexually abused by a German paedophile.

Faustyna revealed on Facebook that some time ago she started to notice disturbing facts about her past.

Madeleine’s parents had gone for dinner at a restaurant, leaving Madeleine and her younger brother at the holiday home 100m away.Melanie Map’s/PAP/EPA

She said: “[I]t took me months to understand it all and to realize that something doesn’t fit in all of this after all, finally I started to put the puzzle together.”

She said that she had been regularly sexually abused by a German man with the surname Ney and noted that one of Madeline’s suspects several years ago was Martin Ney, whom Faustyna believes may be her abuser’s son.

She claims that the man who abused her is married to and lives with her maternal grandmother in Poland.

Madeleine, who would now be 19, has not been seen since.PAP/Photoshot

On her early childhood, she says that her early memories include vacations. “I remember baby turtles (turtles hatch in May/June just from what I’ve read) and white apartment blocks, a bar where there was a performance by some ladies in costumes (folk costumes, I think, I don’t know).”

Faustyna claims that her kindergarten teacher said she only started to attend the school in the last year in 2007, while her parents say she started from the beginning.

According to Faustyna, the teacher recalled attacks of hysteria and crying and that she appeared intoxicated at school and suffered from nervous tics.

Faustyna said that her family are silent about the trauma she experienced as a child and that her mother ended her therapy which she initially funded after Julia questioned her family on any relation to the McCann case.

She started the therapy in 2018 after ending up in a psychiatric ward suffering with complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

There has been no official word from the McCanns, despite reports that they have consented to a DNA test to ascertain whether Julia is, in fact, their legitimate daughter.

“I want to understand what happened and I would like to talk with Madeleine’s parents,” Faustyna said.