New Czech president Pavel to visit Poland in March

Czech President-elect Petr Pavel announced on Monday in Prague that he will visit Poland on March 16-17. Pavel’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on March 9.

Immediately after the election, Petr Pavel announced that his second foreign trip as president of the country would be to Warsaw. The first visit, in keeping with the tradition of Czech-Slovak relations, the new head of state will be to Bratislava. Pavel’s trip to Berlin is scheduled for March 21.

The Czech president-elect said that Polish President Andrzej Duda also mentioned an informal joint meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda during a conversation over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference. “Of course, I’m open to this, because I think we have enough topics to talk about,’ Pavel told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Speaking about Joe Biden’s visits to Kyiv and Warsaw, Pavel said he expected assurances from the U.S. president that “we are all in the same boat. From the United States to our European allies.” He added that he also expects Ukraine to be provided in the short term with “everything it needs to defend itself effectively” against a Russian invasion.