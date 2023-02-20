Poland’s industrial production rises y/y in January – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 2.6 percent year on year in January 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 2.5 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected January’s industrial production to grow by 4.1 percent year on year and to drop by 0.3 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices increased by 18.5 percent year on year in January and by 0.8 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected January’s producer prices to rise by 18.5 percent year on year and by 1.0 percent month on month.