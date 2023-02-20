We will stand with you as long as it takes, Biden tells Zelenskyy

The U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday. “We will be with you as long as it takes,” he told his Ukrainian counterpart during a joint press conference after their meeting.



“You, Mr President, and all Ukrainians remind the world every single day what the meaning of the word ‘courage’ is,” he stated.

“He thought he could outlast us,” Biden said, speaking of Putin. “I don’t think he is thinking that right now.”

One step closer

“This conversation brings us one step closer to victory,” Zelenskyy said during his speech.

“We hope that this year, 2023, will become a year of victory over this unprovoked Russian war against Ukraine and the whole democratic world,” he emphasized.

He also called on the West for the security guarantees for his country.

First trip since Feb 24

This is Joe Biden’s first trip to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24, 2022.

Okay, I was wrong!

Biden is in Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/3LjOfOXQBy

— Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) February 20, 2023

“I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Biden wrote on social media after his arrival.

— President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” he added, stressing that his country’s support for Kyiv “will endure.”

During his visit, Biden announced that Ukraine will receive a new USD 500 mln military aid package from the U.S., including ammunition for HIMARS systems.

President Joe Biden is in Kyiv. On the eve of the war's anniversary.

To say bluntly: "RF will surely lose. Putin & his entourage will be tried. 🇺🇦 will get all the weapons it needs. No compromises."

Absolutely clear signals. A very specific scenario for the Kremlin’s destruction. pic.twitter.com/Bg7EzScnAz

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) February 20, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that Biden’s visit was an “extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians” and posted a photo of the two leaders shaking hands.

Biden is to visit Poland on February 20-22, and will also take part in the meeting of Central European NATO countries, i.e. the Bucharest Nine.