Ukraine commemorates Euromaidan’s bloodiest period

Nine years ago, the violence against the Euromaidan protesters in Ukraine reached its peak, resulting in the death of about 77 people between February 18-20.



Large protests against the then president Viktor Yanukovych, who refused to sign an agreement to forge closer ties with Europe, had been going on in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv since 2013.

Today marks 9 years of Russo-Ukrainian war – Russia's invasion of Ukraine began today in 2014: the Russian medal "For the Return of Crimea" mentions 20 Feb 2014 as the first day of its incursion of Crimea

Ukraine's pro-Russian President Yanukovych was still in Kyiv on this day. pic.twitter.com/SZWzaRPCdQ

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 20, 2023

The violence escalated between February 18 and 20 after the country’s Internal Affairs Minister signed a decree authorizing the use of live ammunition against demonstrators.

Police snipers opened fire against thousands of protesters advancing towards the parliament, killing over 100 of them in total. In turn, 13 police officers were killed by the demonstrators.

A day of commemoration, reflection & prayer

20 Feb, 2014 marks the deadliest day of the Euromaidan protests: 48 protesters killed.

Overall, over 100 people lost their lives in the Euromaidan Revolution.

They became known as the “Heavenly Hundred”.https://t.co/vUm5c6lmol pic.twitter.com/U3wu3Lxtwp

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 20, 2023

The clashes ended in the fall of the regime of President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled the city after the protestors took over central Kyiv on February 21 after the police withdrawal.

The huge demonstrations paved the way for democratic reforms in the country which is now seeking NATO membership and accession to the European community.

The Ukrainian parliament recognized the perished protesters, the so-called “Heavenly Hundred,” as victims and heroes of Euromaidan.