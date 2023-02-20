U.S. President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, day before his scheduled arrival to Poland.



This is his first trip to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24, 2022.

Okay, I was wrong!

Biden is in Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/3LjOfOXQBy

The U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22, and will also take part in the meeting of Central European NATO countries, i.e. the Bucharest Nine.

