Poland’s average corporate wage up 13.5 pct y/y in Jan – stats office

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 13.5 percent year on year to PLN 6,883.96 (EUR 1,448) in January 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Monday.

In monthly terms, the average wage went down by 6.1 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 12.9-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in January and a 6.2-percent decline from December 2022.

January’s corporate employment increased by 1.1 percent year on year and by 0.4 percent month on month, against a 1.8-percent annual increase and a 1.1-percent monthly rise forecast by economists surveyed by PAP.