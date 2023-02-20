Ruling party support strong, but short of majority according to poll

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party still has a clear lead overs its nearest rival but would not secure a ruling majority, a survey has shown.

In the latest poll by United Surveys for the news and entertainment website Wirtualna Polska, the right-wing PiS would get 33.6 percent of the vote, while its main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would see support at 27.2 percent.

The two clear leaders were followed by the Left on 8.7 percent, the conservative Poland 2050 on 7.5 percent, the agrarian Polish People’s Party – Polish Coalition on 7 percent and the far-right Confederation with 6.9-percent backing.

Undecided voters constituted 8.7 percent of the respondents.

Despite its lead, PiS would only win 195 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, while KO would secure 154, which would make it difficult for either party to form a coalition government given the likely distribution of seats across other parties.

The poll, which assumed the general election would have taken place last Sunday, was carried out on 1,000 respondents from February 17 to 19, 2023.