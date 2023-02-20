Football: Lewandowski and Zieliński edge closer to respective league titles

Robert Lewandowski helped push Barcelona eight points clear at the top of La Liga with a well taken goal in a 2:0 victory over Cadiz, whilst Piotr Zieliński usually a regular starter – played a cameo role in Napoli’s 0:2 win over Sassuolo, which maintained the Neapolitans lead at the summit of Serie A to a remarkable 15 points.

Lewandowski, having gone off the boil a little in recent weeks, was back in form on Sunday evening, drilling home from the edge of the box to give his team a two goal lead.

Poland’s captain has notched up 15 goals in his first 19 La Liga appearances. Only Cristiano Ronaldo reached that total in fewer matches since the turn of the century, in 17 games in 2009-10.

Piotr Zieliński entered the fray in the 58th minute against Sassuolo with the game virtually sewn up. Napoli were once again irrepressible having taken a 2:0 first half lead and now appear to be cruising towards a first Serie A league title since 1990. As for Zieliński, the Polish midfielder was likely being given some respite prior to Napoli’s Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt later this week.

Milik’s future

According to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made a decision to purchase Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik outright. The Turin giants are currently loaning the Pole but now intend to pay EUR 7 million for his services, having made a good impression during his spell, with eight goals in 25 appearances.

More Drągowski misfortune

Bartłomiej Drągowski is having a season to forget, as he faces one spate of bad luck after another. Just before the World Cup, he suffered an injury and subsequently did not make it to Qatar.

On Sunday his Spezia side had one of their biggest game’s of the season, at home to Juventus. Following a muscular injury, probably the groin, he did not last the first half. He was replaced by 40-year-old Federico Marchetti, who conceded two goals, in a 0:2 defeat.

There was better fortune for another Polish keeper in Serie A over the weekend. Poland’s second choice stopper, Łukasz Skorupski saved a penalty from Abdelhamid Sabiri for his Bologna side against struggling Sampdoria. Skorupski, like Wojciech Szczęsny has significantly enhanced his reputation from saving penalties, this was his 15th spot kick block out of his career.