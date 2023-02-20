LIVE: Day 362 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have urged U.S. Congress members to
press Biden’s administration to send F-16 jet fighters to Kyiv. The Biden administration is planning to impose new export
controls and a fresh round of sanctions, targeting Russia’s
defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several
individuals.
07:14 CET
President Zelenskyy enacted by his decree the @NSDC_ua decision sanctioning 333 Russian individuals linked to Russia's banking system and the Moscow Stock Exchange https://t.co/WwllMjeyak
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 20, 2023