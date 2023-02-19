‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ dominates 76th BAFTA awards

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, the 2022 adaptation of the classic 1928 Erich Maria Remarque anti-war novel told from the perspective of young German soldiers whose wide-eyed patriotism is quickly dampened by the horrors of World War I trench warfare, swept up seven awards, including Best Film.

The Netflix-distributed drama had led nominations, with 14 nods, tying the record set by 2000 “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) as the most nominated non-English language film in the awards’ history.

The Sunday ceremony was hosted by Eswatini-British actor Richard E. Grant and English media personality and actress Alison Hammond.

The epic anti-war feature won in several key categories: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Original Score, and most importantly, Best Film. The Best Director award went to Edward Berger.

“Thank you for giving me the confidence for turning the doubts into faith to make this movie,” Berger said to his daughter in his acceptance speech, in which he also gave thanks to his film crew and fellow nominees. “It’s a huge, huge honor.”

The Irish-British-U.S. co-production “The Banshees of Inisherin”, about two feuding friends on an island off the coast of the Emerald Isle, won in Outstanding British Film, both supporting acting categories for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, as well as in the Best Original Screenplay categories.

The Best Actor in Leading Role award went to Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis”, while Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for her starring role in “Tár”.

“Navalny”, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category. Filmmakers dedicated the award to the Navalny family and Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

Daria Navalnaya told Reuters that her father now knows there are people around the world that “support the work he is doing,” because of the documentary’s nomination. She also spoke of her family’s efforts to help the imprisoned politician and outspoken critic of the Putin regime.

“We’re doing everything we can to get him out [eventually], or fight off the regime,” said Ms Navalnaya “What we need to do is bring awareness, about what is happening in the country and how we are fighting Putin’s regime, and to do everything we can to make it better for the Russian people overall.”

Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to get the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honor bestowed by the Academy.

The BAFTAs also remembered Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. Actress Helen Mirren, who won both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in the 2006 film “The Queen”, led a tribute.