‘I believe NATO countries are secure’: Polish PM

I do believe that NATO countries are very much secure, Polish Prime Minister told CBS News on Sunday. He also expressed Poland’s readiness to provide Ukraine with jets, but only as part of a coalition with the American allies.



Asked about the upcoming visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland and what to expect from it, he said that his country is currently in dialogue with the Americans and discussing a potential increase of the U.S. troops activity on the Polish soil.

“I expect that there will be very strong confirmation of our resilience and our joint efforts to defeat Russia in Ukraine,” Morawiecki emphasized, stressing that “Ukraine must win and Russia must be defeated.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the U.S. President for providing Poland with new Patriot batteries, as well as many other weapons and munitions.

“But it is not only about us,” he said, pointing out that if the West fails to support war-torn Ukraine with enough arms, the country “will become a buffer zone, which is not right.”

Asked about the U.S. reluctance to provide Kyiv with jets, he said he hopes “there will be fighter jets from the West delivered to Ukraine.”

“Poland’s position is that we can do this, but only in combination with other NATO allies, and in particular, under the leadership of the United States,” he said.

Full transcript of the interview can be found here.