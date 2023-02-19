U.S. pledges additional USD 100 mln in earthquake aid to Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged an additional USD 100 mln in humanitarian aid to Turkey after he visited the earthquake-hit southeastern part of the country on Sunday.



The official arrived in Turkey for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist Ankara as it grapples with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

After arriving at Incirlik Air Base, he took a helicopter tour of the quake-struck area with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Later, he visited an aid logistics center and helped military personnel load humanitarian aid.

Deeply moved to hear the tragic stories of Turkish military families affected by the earthquakes, and inspired by their resilience and strength. I am proud to count #Türkiye as a @NATO Ally, and they can count on us to continue assisting with relief and recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/poWqdCSYCP

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2023

“I just had a chance to fly over today to see some of the devastation and it’s really hard to put into words,” Blinken told reporters. “Today, I can announce that we will be bringing in another USD 100 mln to assist those who are so desperately in need.”

Today, I am announcing plans for an additional $100 million to provide lifesaving aid in Türkiye and Syria through @StatePRM and @USAID. The United States will continue to stand with the Turkish and Syrian people.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2023

Since the earthquake, the United States has sent a search and rescue team to Turkey, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and additional funding of USD 85 mln in humanitarian aid that also covers Syria.

It was an honor to meet the heroes of the @USAID search and rescue and disaster assistance response teams and thank them for their critical work to help the people of #Türkiye, our NATO Ally. @USAIDSavesLives pic.twitter.com/3M2W9CsvBk

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2023

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeast and neighboring Syria on February 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving a million-plus people homeless, with the economic cost of the disaster expected to run into billions of dollars.