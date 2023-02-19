Ukrainian delegation to boycott OSCE Vienna meeting due to Russian participation

Ukraine will not take part in the official events of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Parliamentary Assembly winter session, which will be held on February 23-24 in Vienna, where OSCE is headquartered. The stated reason for this is that the Austrian government granted visas to Russian parliamentarians to attend the meeting.

“We will not take part in the official events of the Parliamentary Assembly, none of them,” said Yevhenia Kravchuk, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s unicameral parliament) Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, during the nationwide telethon Yedyni Novyny, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian delegation will, however, be present on the sidelines.

“But we are going to Vienna for negotiations with our partners on what to do, how to get the OSCE and at least the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly out of this crisis,” Kravchuk added.

The Austrian side issued visas to 61 Russian legislators in order to enable them to attend the meeting, including otherwise sanctioned lawmakers that are inciting war against Ukraine.

“They are not only parliamentarians that are war criminals. This is a whole bunch [of other Russians], special service [members], propagandists who will arrive to use the Parliamentary Assembly session simply as a decoration,” said Kravchuk. “Together with our Ukrainian community, we are working on [the organization of] protests in the area near the Hofburg, where it will take place so that it does not become the norm.”

The presence of the Russian delegation in Vienna will allow them a platform to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda. The exact same reasons, as well as those mentioned by Kravchuk, were decisive in Poland refusing to issue visas to the Russian delegation when the country was hosting the previous OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in November. Poland chaired the OSCE during the year 2022.

The winter session of the OSCE PA will be held in Vienna on February 23-24. Among the main topics will be the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.