British toddlers in grasp of unhealthy food, daily warns

According to experts, British toddlers have one of the world’s worst diets as the bulk of their calorie intake comes from foods that have been associated with a variety of health issues, the British Telegraph wrote on Saturday.



As the newspaper pointed out, a study of children’s diets in eight nations found that under-5s in the UK consume the most mass-produced, ready-made foods, with those accounting for roughly two thirds of the average calorie intake of British children.

Such diets have been associated with an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and obesity in adult studies.

🍭Food given to children often ultra processed and unhealthy, according to study, which puts UK at bottom of league table https://t.co/pdTzxBbcpP

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 19, 2023

Experts in child nutrition have voiced worry that consuming certain meals from a young age may create lifelong habits that increase the risk of fatal diseases.

Ultra-processed children’s foods, such as baby biscuits, purée pouches and ready meals, have already been linked in studies to weight gain and developmental issues.

These foods are produced through industrial processing and may include additives including flavorings, colorings, emulsifiers and preservatives. Compared to less-processed products, they often include more calories, salt, sugar and fewer nutrients.