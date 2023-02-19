War in Ukraine changes film industry: filmmaker

Among the many films, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, one certainly deserves a special mention. It is called “Superpower” and, in a way, is a story about superheroes of the real world – Ukrainians fighting for freedom, led by their president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. To discuss the importance of art in a time of war, we were joined by Agustin Squassi, a photographer and filmmaker.

