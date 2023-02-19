LIVE: Day 361 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. U.S. Secretary of State

Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the U.S. government has had

conversations with Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite

internet in Ukraine.

07:14 CET

A secret railway station appeared near the cottage village of Putin's friend

A new "secret" railway station "Igora" appeared near St. Petersburg. Nearby is the "corporate village" of the bank "Russia", which is controlled by Putin's close friend and oligarch Yury Kovalchuk.

