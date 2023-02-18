Aftermath of gruesome earthquake in Turkey. Body of footballer Atsu found

Medical rescuers working in Turkey have found under the rubble the body of Hatayspor footballer Christian Atsu. The massive earthquake that occurred on the night of February 5-6 killed at least 45,000.

There was a lot of contradictory information about the footballer, and even that he was found alive and taken to the hospital. But apparently Atsu was confused with someone else at the time; shortly after, Turkish media reported that the Ghanaian was still missing.

The information was confirmed on Twitter by his agent Murat Uzunmehmet, who wrote: “Christian Atsu has been found, unfortunately dead.”

The earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 claimed at least 45,000 lives, but that number is still rising.

Atsu was a 60-time Ghanaian national team player, and in the past played for clubs such as: FC Porto, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United. In September 2022, he was transferred to Hatayspor from Arab Al-Raed.

Başımız sağ olsun. pic.twitter.com/VDT1NMeAky

World of sports mourning

The disaster brought death to many athletes. Students from Famagusta traveled to the town of Adiyaman for a local volleyball tournament. The hotel where they were staying was demolished in the earthquake. All the young volleyball players of the 24-member team lost their lives. They were laid to rest in the northern part of Cyprus.

Cemal Kutahya, captain of Turkey’s national handball team, was also killed in the tragic quake.

Over 30k lives lost from last week’s earthquake. Desperately sad news that 48 Turkish Cypriots, many of those students & teachers from a Famagusta school, are among them. Thoughts are with their families & loved ones, and those still suffering in Türkiye & Syria pic.twitter.com/4lpn305Q0S

Female volleyball player Betul Čoban Çakir and her husband Bedrettin Çakir, who was also a volleyball player, are also among the victims of the catastrophic earthquake. Two other victims: Mehmet Can Ağırbaş and Emincan Kocabaş represented Malatya Büyükşehir Belediyesi and Solhan Spor Kulubu, respectively. One of the second-tier women’s teams was trapped under the rubble moments after the disaster. Four volleyball players – Rasus Kimya Hatay Gozde Ozturk, Dilek Mucuk, Irem Kurtoglu and Ahsen Bas could not be rescued.

The number of earthquake victims continues to grow. In light of the tragedy, all sports events in Turkey have been suspended until further notice.