World News 18.02

Ukraine tops the agenda of the global Security Conference in Munich; Turkey and Syria brace for reconstruction effort after the massive earthquake; and Carnival dancers fill the streets of Rio de Janeiro. This and much more in Saturday’s edition of World News.

Every day seems to bring staggering new statistics for the tragic earthquake that recently hit parts of Turkey and Syria. Apart from the rising death toll, which has already surpassed 46,000 people, we also learn about the latest estimates as to the economic losses incurred by the affected regions. Beyond those statistics, however, lie further consequences, especially political ones, which cannot be easily quantified, yet which may prove crucial for the region’s future. We’ll be examining this issue with our special guest today, Kristian Brakel, country director at the Heinrich Böll Foundation Istanbul.