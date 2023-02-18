Turkey: Family of 3 pulled from rubble 12 days after quake

A family of three, including a child who later died, were rescued alive from the rubble of a building in Hatay city of southern Turkey on Saturday, 296 hours after the earthquake, state news agency Anadolu announced.

A video published by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic showed the moment a rescue team finds a man trapped under rubble and manages to pull him alive. Two other people, including a child, were also rescued. Unfortunately, the child died soon after.

Turkey’s death toll has climbed to 39,672, the country’s disaster authority said. But this number is expected to shoot up, given some 264,000 apartments were destroyed in the quake and many people are still missing. In Syria, authorities say 5,800 people died although this number has not changed for days.