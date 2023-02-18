Narrative should be that Russia must lose war, Polish PM says

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister has said the narrative of some Western politicians that Russia should not win the war on Ukraine should be changed into Russia must lose it.

Morawiecki made the statement during a Saturday press briefing at the Munich Security Conference.

He argued that many politicians in Western Europe say that Russia should not win this war and Ukraine should not lose it.

In his opinion, this is not just a minor semantic difference, but a fundamental one in the approach to what is happening beyond Poland’s eastern border.

“We are trying to change this narrative, to convey a different narrative: Russia must lose this war, and Ukraine must win this war,” Morawiecki told reporters.

He said that Ukraine cannot be accepted as “some kind of a buffer zone” between Russia and the EU.

“If we want to ensure lasting peace in Europe… Ukraine must be integrated with the free world – integrated with the EU, and ultimately also integrated with Nato,” Morawiecki said.

According to him, the free world must prepare for long-term deterrence against Russia.

Morawiecki also warned that if Ukraine ceased to be supported by the supply of weapons and ammunition, it would soon fail, “and Putin would look for another victim.” “He would only be looking for another country that could be conquered,” he said.

As he added, “Russia has awakened the worst demons of the 19th and 20th centuries – colonialism, imperialism, nationalism, chauvinism.”

“Today’s Russia is again a de facto totalitarian country,” Morawiecki said.