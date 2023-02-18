Polish president says support for Ukraine is in Poland’s interest

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that by supporting Ukraine he is supporting Poland.

“I believe that today Ukrainians who are defending their homeland are simply defending Europe and they’re also defending Poland against Russian imperialism,” Duda said in an interview with the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform on Saturday.

“While supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, I’m fully aware that I’m acting in the interest of my country and my countrymen,” the president continued. “These are actions in our own interest and if they are seen and assessed favourably in Ukraine, then I’m grateful for that.”

Duda also said that Poland was going to join a coalition of countries donating jets to Ukraine and advocated for more severe sanctions on Russia.

Commenting on the forthcoming visit to Poland by US President Joe Biden next week, Duda described it as “a very important visit and a very important signal.

“It is for a second time during the Russian invasion of Ukraine that President Joe Biden will be present in Poland, so close to a Ukrainian border,” he said. “This visit is an important gesture by the president of the United States both towards Ukraine and us, the eastern flank of Nato.”