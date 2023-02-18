Szymborska centennial kicks off

The poet died in 2012, but her legacy continues thanks to the Szymborska Foundation.

Jacek Bednarczyk/PAP

Wisława Szymborska, a Polish poet who was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 1996, would have been celebrating her 100th birthday in 2023.

The poet died in 2012, but her legacy continues thanks to the Szymborska Foundation. The organisation is run by the poet’s former secretary, Michał Rusinek, himself a writer.

In this episode of The Debrief, Michał Rusinek is in the studio with host John Beauchamp to go through what’s in store for the Szymborska Year – as it is officially known.

More on the Szymborska Foundation can be found here .

More on the Audionomia Foundation’s Szymborska Audio Competition can be found here . [PL]

Michał Rusinek (L) with host John Beauchamp at the studio in Warsaw.Bartosz Panek