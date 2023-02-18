President Duda meets Czech president-elect, Norwegian PM

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda met on Saturday with Czech President-elect Peter Pavel and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre in Munich, the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland reported.



“The conversation [with Pavel] covered security priorities, NATO’s common vision and how to effectively increase the Alliance’s deterrence capabilities, as well as the new [Czech] president’s outlook on the Trilateral Initiative and other regional formats,” the Chancellery revealed.

Later on Saturday, Duda talked with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Poland and Norway are partners in the field of security, including energy safety, and are allies in NATO. Norwegian gas is a key factor in ensuring the European Union’s independence from Russian resources,” wrote the Chancellery.

President Duda arrived in Munich on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference. He also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron in the Weimar Triangle format.