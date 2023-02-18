Poland ready to support Ukraine with its MiG jets: PM Morawiecki

“Today we can talk about transferring our MiG [jets] as part of a wider coalition and we are ready for that… Poland can only be a part of a much larger coalition here, a coalition with the United States as a leader,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During a Saturday press conference, PM Morawiecki noted that many western European politicians spoke of how Russia should not win the war, while Ukraine should not lose it.

“We try to change the narrative and mold it into a different one, namely, that Russia must lose the war and Ukraine must win it,” the PM said, adding that it was not a tiny sentimental difference but a significant one in terms of the take on what has been going on over Poland’s eastern border.

The official said that the free world had to prepare for long-term deterrence and stop Russia in its tracks.

He went on to stress that these were the principal values that would bring the world to long-lasting peace.

For this to happen, the PM stressed, the attitude must be changed and will and determination must arise in order to support Ukraine as long as is needed for it to win the war and for Russia to lose it.

PM Morawiecki also assessed that should Ukraine be deprived of arms and ammunition deliveries, it would quickly lose the war “and Putin would look for another country to conquer.”

Ukraine ‘cannot become a buffer zone’

The official said Poland was constructing an international coalition of states capable of jointly producing and financing the production of ammunition at the largest scale possible.

“We must not consent to Ukraine becoming some kind of buffer zone,” he said, adding that “should we desire to ensure lasting peace in Europe and enduring security, Ukraine must be integrated with the free world, it must be integrated with the EU and ultimately integrated with NATO.”

“Russia has awoken the most horrid demons of the 19th and 20th centuries, that is, colonialism, imperialism, nationalism, and chauvinism,” he said, adding that “today, Russia has returned to being totalitarian.”