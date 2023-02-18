One of quintuplets recently born in Poland has died

A three-day old baby boy, one of the quintuplets born recently in the University Hospital in Kraków, southern Poland, died on Friday night.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of tiny Henry James Clarke who lost his battle for life,” the spokesperson for the Hospital announced on Friday. “We ask that the grieving parents be given some peace and space at this difficult time,” she added.

The parents of the quintuplets are provided with professional counseling and support by the Hospital.

The quintuplets were delivered by a Cesarean section in the 28th week of pregnancy on February 12.

According to the Hospital, quintuplet pregnancies occur once in 52 million cases.