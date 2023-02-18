President Duda discusses security with Czech president-elect

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda met with Czech President-elect Peter Pavel in Munich on Saturday, the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland reported.



“The conversation covered security priorities, NATO’s common vision and how to effectively increase the Alliance’s deterrence capabilities, as well as the new [Czech] president’s outlook on the Trilateral Initiative and other regional formats,” the Chancellery revealed.

Monachium. Prezydent @AndrzejDuda spotkał się z @general_pavel 🇨🇿

🗨 Rozmowa o priorytetach bezpieczeństwa, wspólnej wizji #NATO, o tym, jak skutecznie zwiększać zdolności odstraszania Sojuszu oraz spojrzeniu nowego Prezydenta na Inicjatywę Trójmorza oraz inne formaty regionalne. pic.twitter.com/zISVyeBx8D

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) February 18, 2023

President Duda arrived in Munich on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference. He also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron in the Weimar Triangle format.

In addition to his meeting with the Czech President-elect, a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is also planned for Saturday morning.